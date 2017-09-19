Karachi - A gang of youth allegedly involved in supplying drugs to their age fellows in the city through social media was busted by Darakshan police of District South during multiple raids in various parts of the city on Monday.

According to officials, the accused belonging to different parts of the city, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Nagan Chowrangi, Shadman Town, North Nazimabad, Safoora Chowrangi and Kati Pahari, were busy in running the gang through social media for the last many years.

Police claimed that it was able to trace and arrest the culprits with the help of an informer. Those arrested included Shahab Wasim, Ahsan Abbas, Muzammil and Hashim. Police officials said that the gang was comprised of at least eight members, adding that all of them were young, educated and belonged to well-settled families.

Darakshan SHO Aurangzeb Khattab said that the arrested members were themselves drug addicts.

He said that they used to make new friends via social media or micro blogging websites, adding that they used to trap young boys and girls by offering them free drugs initially and making them their permanent customers. He further said that the delivery of drugs at doorstep was also part of this group’s activity.

Khattak further said that the group would also organise parties at private farmhouses in the outskirts of the city and where besides selling the drugs, they also used to make new friends or customers.

Police officials said that cases against them had been registered while further investigation was underway.

Our Staff Reporter