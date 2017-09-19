KARACHI - Department of Psychology, University of Karachi (KU) on Monday organised a one-day seminar on ‘Reconciling Professionalism and Ethics; The Challenges Faced’ at university’s auditorium.

“Clinical psychologists have to perform multiple roles of counsellors, therapists and researchers so we have to keep things to ourselves,” said Dr Batool Fatima, Assistant Professor Human Development Programme (Aga Khan University).

She opined that it was a disaster if psychologists did not keep the diagnosis confidential as there was a huge stigma attached to mental health. “We have to face and deal with all kinds of people. Clients have a unique relationship with their therapist as they share their deep thoughts, feelings and experiences which they are unable to lay bare before their spouse, family members and friends,” Batool said, and asserted, “Confidentiality is must in this field.”

She further added that there was a huge gap between theory and practice when it came to confidentiality. “It’s a commitment with your clients to keep their privacy until there is suicidal risk. In this field, we have to keep minimal social contact with our clients. That’s why we are not allowed to consult our social contacts.” She also talked about a core value of psychology i.e. keeping oneself updated. She suggested that one must never stop learning. “A psychologist must check recent evidence, choice of therapy etc,” she counselled.

“Don’t take the clients if you’re not expert in the kind of treatment or advice that they need, it’s a huge part of the code of conduct.” she said.

It’s important to ensure self-competency, she said. If we can’t deal with the client, it’s better to save their time and money by referring to the kind of expert they need, she added.

“The crux of ethics is “NO HARM, MAXIMUM BENEFIT.” A researcher is only approved with their methodology if they ensure that their research method will not physically or emotionally harm anyone and will be beneficial for the community,” Batool said.

She further said that it was not advisable to share a client’s information with their family under any circumstances, and in case of children, only a part of necessary information can be shared if it will be helpful to the child.

The chief guest, Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri, the dean of social sciences, University of Karachi said that ethics began with self and end with self. “The code of conduct has always benefitted the societies that implement it,” he said. “Professional ethics also include that only a fee that is affordable by a poor man should be charged.”

He said, “We tend to teach ethics to others when we ourselves fail at them.” Referring to the theory of individualism by Banthem, he said, “Why wouldn’t I start with myself?”

He highlighted the dilemma of Pakistanis indulged in self-praise and how we judge others to be ethically inferior. “Every human is a psychological patient and a psychological healer by birth,” he commented.

He motivated the audience with his kind words, “No power on earth can overpower you. I assure you, you’d always find me standing with you whenever you need me.” Prof Dr Farah Iqbal, chairperson department of psychology UoK, said that they’re beginning a counselling service. She said that there were huge differences between the ideal codes of conduct and professional circumstances. “Develop self concept, understand yourself,” she said.

“Do what you can today, your contributions create your ethics,” she added. Miss Mehak Ali, Assessment Specialist, AKU-EB, noted that our theories are abstract and reactive, that should be made proactive by our personal values, upbringing, professional standards, etc.

“We must critically analyze the code of conduct, we must analyze if it’s applicable to certain circumstances or not. And we must adapt it according to our social context,” she said, and added, “One must be cognizant of their own biases before handling a patient.”

“One must be conscious of his or her own mental health before dealing with other’s mental health,” she said.

According to her certain topics ought to be approached sensitively based on the mental condition of clients.

“We don’t have a lot of trained people in our field, which is why we need to reframe the narrative of mental health. Mental health is not a problem, it’s just a spectrum,” she remarked.

We need to get community involved at extremely deprived places, giving access to more people to ensure adapting psychology to our context, she added. “If we can talk about obesity, we can also talk about mental health,” she said, defying the stigma on mental health.

Nida Hyder, qualitative research manager at Four Corners Group, explained marketing research to the students. “We need to ensure confidentiality of our clients end results of a research, which is mostly compromised when we have freelance researchers,” she said.

She advised the students to begin with research agency, as it provided learning opportunity. “Hitting the right type of research audience is a core requirement of marketing research,” she informed.

