Karachi - Sindh Assembly (SA) lawmaker from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sorath Thebo on Monday submitted a resolution in, drawing House’s attention towards the murder of a girl, Tania Khaskhely, in Sehwan district, allegedly by an influential feudal lord for refusing his marriage proposal.

The resolution stated that this August House strongly condemned the brutal murder of Tania and demanded the arrest of the culprits as well as facilitators and also demanded their trial in anti-terrorism court.

Later talking to media, Thebo lashed out at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for not paying attention to such brutal acts against women in their province. “It was media that highlighted the case, but a party which comes through the votes of women neglected the issue,” she said, and added that it was PPP in whose tenure women suffered the most.

She said that the family of Tania educated her after a struggle, but a landlord killed her only for refusing his marriage proposal.

“This incident happened in the district of Sindh chief minister. If the chief minister’s constituency is witnessing such acts then what will be the situation in other parts of the province,” she said, and expressed the apprehension that some associates of the chief minster might have been involved in the killing.

She said that the mother of Tania had to lick CM’s feet for the arrest of her daughter’s tormentors.

“It is due to such acts that daughters of Sindh have left their schools in order to save their dignity,” she said, and further asked as to who will ensure their security and safety.

She further asked the provincial authorities to protect girls in the province, and wondered that how would the mothers bring up their children when they would themselves be scared.

Our Staff Reporter