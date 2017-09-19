Kandhkot - Kashmore Police caught two notorious dacoits in an injured condition from the limits of Buxapur police station here late Sunday night.

SSP Kashmore Bashir Ahmed Brohi, while addressing a press conference here on Monday, told media men that police nabbed two dacoits in injured condition in an encounter. He said police was on routine patrolling near a highway that it spotted five dacoits standing beside TCF school’s rear wall planning a crime. “On seeing police vehicles, dacoits opened fire indiscriminately,” he said, and added, “Police returned fire as a result of which two dacoits identified as Akram machine and Habibullah Bangwar were injured.” Later police arrested and shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital for treatment. He said three other accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

Two TT pistols, more than dozen cartridges and several bullets were recovered from their possession, while further investigation is underway.

To a question, Brohi replied that without public support police could not do the best. “I look forward to interact with the citizens of Kashmore personally,” he said, and made it clear that he would not tolerate corruption in police.

16 ‘gamblers’ held:

Meanwhile Kashmore Police claimed to have arrested 16 gamblers during a raid in the limits of Rasaldar Police Station.

According to police spokesman Nadar Channa, a special police team, on a tip off, led by In-charge Moula Bux Bugti and others, razed to the ground gambling dens.

Police also caught 16 gamblers red-handed besides recovering Rs90,000, which were at stake, along with 15 cellphones and other gambling equipments. No case was registered till the filing of this report.





OUR STAFF REPORTER