SHIKARPUR : Two minor girls drowned in Jaara Waah [irrigation channel] while taking bath in it near village Pathan Kursi Jatoi, in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station on Monday.

According to police, Reshman, 09, daughter of Muhammad Bakhsh and Fatima, 08, daughter of Muhammad Amin, both by caste Marfani, were taking bath in the channel to beat the heat, but unfortunately both the girls drowned due to strong wave. Divers fished out bodies of the girls after hectic efforts and later police handed these over to their heirs after completing necessary medico legal formalities conducted at Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital. It should be mentioned here that the ill-fated girls lived close to the Jaara Waah channel. Later, funeral prayers of both the girls were offered at their native village and they were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard.

A large number of people belonging to different walks of life offered the funeral prayers.