KARACHI - The designated bank branches will remain open on April 22 and 23 for the collection of Hajj applications.

This was announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Wednesday.

It said that SBP, on the request of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, has directed 10 designated banks (Habib Bank, United Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank,

Habib Metropolitan Bank and Meezan Bank to open their designated branches on April 22 and 23 (Saturday & Sunday) from 10am to 2:30pm. for receiving Hajj applications along with dues for Hajj 2017.

Accordingly, 8,993 branches of these banks will remain open on Saturday & Sunday for this purpose across the country, the SBP statement added.