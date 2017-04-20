SUKKUR - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Women Development Irum Khalid has said that the Sindh Government plans to establish daycare centers so that working women do not face any problem while attending their office duties.

She said this during her visit to Women Complaint Centre and Women Crisis Centre of the Women Development Department here on Wednesday.

She said that her ministry has prepared a comprehensive plan for the welfare of working women with the provision of protection, legal and financial assistance, etc.