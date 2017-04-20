LARKANA - The entire city of Larkana and its surroundings remained in the grip of scorching weather and hot spell on Wednesday, like previous days, forcing the majority of people behind the doors.

The Met Office Larkana recorded 49 Degree Celsius as maximum temperature and minimum was 30 degree centigrade on Wednesday.

The severe heat had affected the daily business adversely and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared many times.

The weather severity has also increased incidents of Sun-stroke, sunburn which forced people to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment.

Besides the sizzling heat, the frequent power break-downs particularly round the mid-day also tested the endurance of the people.

The doctors have advice people to drink more water and cover head while a walk in the sunshine.