MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of employees of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas, office-bearers of All Pakistan Clerks Association, subject specialists and office-bearers of private schools association took out a rally from Government Model High School to local press club to protest against the culture of cheating.

Led by controller examination of the board Anwer Aleem Khanzada, the protestors were carrying banners and placards and were raising slogans against the copy culture.

Braving the hot weather, they marched through main roads and arrived at a local press club where speaking to the protesters, Controller Examination Anwer Aleem Khanzada announced war on the culture of cheating, and added that special measures had been taken to reduce the chances of cheating and use of unfair means as hundreds of girls and boys of 9th and 10th classes had been caught during this year’s annual exams and their cases were referred to the disciplinary committee for further action.

Similarly, he said, hundreds of impersonators were also caught.

Officer Rana Javed said that this year the board had planned to make a public school the examination center for annual examinations of the first year and second year to ensure control over cheating.

He called upon people to support efforts of the board so that bright future of the students could be ensured.

Professor Amna Tarannum stressed the need for cooperation between teachers and the staff to eliminate copy culture from the society.

Jameel Arain appreciated the efforts of the board to reduce the chances of cheating in exams.

Proff Abdul Hameed Sheikh and Malak Sattar said that police had a big role to play to reduce the cheating culture as they were deployed in and out of the examination centers..

They asked the students to study properly to ensure their bright future.