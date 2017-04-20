KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Wednesday demanded NEPRA Chairman Tariq Sadozai and its members to take action against K-Electric (KE) over violation of rules and regulations.

In a letter sent to the NEPRA chairman as well as members, the JI leader said that KE's de-rated production capacity was 2093 megawatts while NTDC provided 650 and IPPs provided it with 350 megawatts of electricity.

"The KE administration is resorting to loadshedding despite the fact that the production capacity of the company is more than the requirement," he said, and added that Karachiites needed almost 2300 megawatts whereas the KE's production capacity and the electricity supplied to it by IPPs and the federal government was almost 3093 megawatts.

He gave the examples of two units at Bin Qasim 1, which have been closed for the last three years. "KE is increasing its illegal profit manifolds by keeping its power generation plants closed and relying mainly on electricity from the federal government and IPPs," he alleged. Naeem also accused the KE administration of being directly responsible for compelling the people of Karachi to face loadshedding during heatwaves.

“The situation is an open violation of "NEPRA rules 8 (3) b & f for NEPRA license (Generation-2000)," he said.

He further said that prolonged and unannounced power outages had become a routine which the company hushed up by using one pretext or the other.

He added that on the other hand, SSGC argued that the KE was being provided more gas it was supposed to receive under the agreement.

Quoting the SSGC, he said the gas company was bound to provide 10mmcf of gas to KE on daily basis. “However, it provides up to 180mmcf in summer and 100mmcf in winter to the power company,” he added. The JI leader further said that KE also discriminated against some areas, which itself, was violation of rules. He added that the constitution of the country as well as NEPRA rules laid down that the federal government and the power company would provide uninterrupted power to each and every consumer who paid his bills.

In his letter, the JI leader also questioned the KE's claim of ending loadshedding in 61 percent areas of the city.

He warned the NEPRA chairman and members that if they failed in discharging their responsibilities, cases would be filed against them.