KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority (KDA) on Wednesday demolished five marriage halls and dozens of houses built illegally on an amnesty plot in New Karachi area.

KDA spokesperson said the operation was conducted under the supervision of Director Anti-Encroachment Jamil Baloch in which the demolition squad razed five marriage halls and 12 houses illegally constructed on a amnesty plot Number ST-7, located in sector 5-D, New Karachi.

The spokesperson added that the plot spread over six thousand square yards, which had been occupied by land grabbers.

KDA Director General (DG) Syed Nasir Abbas said the Authority would continue its drive against the land grabbers till all the occupied land was evacuated.

“Monitoring work also continues in all townships and other schemes of KDA to prevent illegal constructions on government lands,” he informed.

Abbas made it clear that KDA was using all resources to retrieve the grabbed land, and would not succumb to any political or any other pressure.

He added that the Authority had also taken measures to recover its dues in order to overcome its current financial crisis.

Secretary transport asked to draw traffic management plan

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon has advised the secretary transport to ensure proper traffic management in consultation with DIG Traffic with a view to facilitate the commuters.

He was presiding over a meeting held here on Wednesday at his office for improving the traffic system, throughout Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Kazi Shahid Pervez, Secretary Local Government Ramzan Awan, Additional IGP Mushtaq Mahar, DIG Traffic Sindh Police, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ahmed Khan, DG KDA Syed Nasir Abbas, Metropolitan Commissioner Haneef Mirchee Wala and other senior officers, including Secretary Transport Taha Farooqui.

The meeting decided to launch a permanent drive to curb the entry of heavy traffic in the city areas during the restricted hours, use of emergency lights, fancy number plates, tinted glasses, pressure horns, hooters and illegal use of government numberplates and driving without licences, in addition to removal of encroachments.

Rizwan Memon also asked the secretary transport to meet DIGs of Traffic in order to evolve a foolproof traffic system and submit the report within two days.