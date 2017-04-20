Karachi - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has announced that the Sindh government is going to waive off admission and examination fees for the students of public sector colleges in order to increase enrolment in these colleges.

He informed that it had been calculated that the Education Department was spending almost Rs16000 on one child. “But despite such a huge spending, we are not getting the desired results,” he admitted.

Dahar was speaking as a chief guest at a two-day workshop held here at Scouts Auditorium on Wednesday.

The seminar was organised by Director General Colleges Dr Nasir Ansar for the training of college principals.

Secretary Colleges Pervaiz Ahmed Sehar, director general colleges, regional directors of all colleges and principals from across the province attended the event.

Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar added, “Cheating in exams brings bad name to a civilized society and to remove this ugly stain, all stakeholders, including teachers, parents and students, have to play their role.”

He told the examination staff that if cheating was reported from any centre in future, they would never be assigned such responsibilities again and would also be taken to the task.

The minister requested the teachers to take their students as their own children, adding, “Unless we own them as our own children, education cannot make progress.”

He was of the opinion that crime made its way into the society when the education standards fell.

Dahar admitted that he was also responsible for the deteriorating standards of education, adding it was a matter of concern that Sindh lagged behind other provinces when it came to the state of education.

He also warned the principals against appointing non-teaching staff as invigilators during exams.

He said, “If we do not perform our duties honestly and cheat our students, it might come before our own children.”

The minister directed the secretary education colleges to take action against those principals who did not attend the workshop.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar paid surprise visits to Junior Model School Ferer Road, Government School Qamar ul Islam Punjab Colony, Government Degree Girls College Zamzama and Government Elementary School Abdullah Shah Gazi on Wednesday and expressed his resentment over sub-standard construction work and cleanliness.

He also ordered the suspension of TEO Clifton Abdul Kareem Samejo over his bad performance.