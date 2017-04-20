Kandhkot - With the advent of summer season, incidents of fire are on the rise in most areas of upper Sindh.

These incidents, particularly, take toll on villagers, whose huts catch fire with increase in temperatures, and who neither have the awareness nor resources to battle such fires. So much so their whole huts and belongings are gutted, and sometimes loss of lives is also reported.

In the absence of any emergency number, they are left with no choice but to bank on their own resources to extinguish these fires and carry out rescue activities.

Even when the fire brigades are alerted about these incidents, their vehicles reach the sites very late.

It is necessary to educate the villagers that they must not throw the ashes from cigarettes or Hubble bubble on the ground because there is a likelihood that these fragments may catch fire due to hot wind blowing. Sometimes electric short-circuiting also leads to such accidents. It is unfortunate that the organisations entrusted with dealing with such disasters like PDMA and DDMA have never bothered to go to these far flung areas and conduct sessions so that the villagers could be able to deal with incidents like these or any natural calamity.