KHAIRPUR - Bagirji police raided a village Jatoi of Katchha area of Indus River on Wednesday and tortured the villagers.

After video of the incident appeared on TV channels, IG Police Sindh AD Khawaja and SSP Sukkur Amjad Ali Sheikh took notice of the incident and suspended SHO Bagirji Imdad Ali Lashari and appointed DSP Rohri as an enquiry officer to compile a report on the incident and submit it within a week. One of the injured, Nusrat Jatoi, told newsmen that police tortured the villagers without any justification and also took away hundreds of bags of wheat from their lands.

Later, Jatoi and other injured were shifted to Sukkur Hospital for treatment.

It is worth mentioning here that the suspended SHO was also involved in aiding the land mafia in encroaching lands in Deh Saeed Abad.