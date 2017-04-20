Karachi - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz met Sindh Minister for Works & Services Imdad Pitafi at latter’s office here on Wednesday and discussed development schemes of Karachi division.

She said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed in the last Sindh cabinet meeting to complete Karachi division’s development schemes on priority basis to restore the past glory of the metropolis.

She told the minister that due to inefficiency, lethargy and ill planning, development schemes were not completed despite passage of long time. Adviser to the CM said that soon after assuming charge, she held number of meetings with concerned engineers and contractors and directed them to give her the final completion date of development schemes, but they gave new dates every time.

She added that construction of Street Children Rehabilitation Center Korangi No 5 had been started in 2011, but despite the passage of six years, it was still incomplete.

She further said that in 2014, an umbrella scheme, costing Rs199.910 million, was initiated for the upgradation of 15 centers for special children throughout the province.

Mumtaz further told the minister that work on the upgradation of Gulbarg Center Karachi was so far satisfactory, while the upgradation of remaining fourteen centers had been delayed.

She was of view that the concept of umbrella scheme was uncalled for since number of schemes of far flung areas had been included into one scheme.

She admitted that difficulties arose in the execution and monitoring of such schemes.

On the occasion Sindh Minister for Works & Services Imdad Pitafi said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had given strict directives to complete development schemes in time.

He assured the adviser to CM that development schemes of social welfare department pertaining to Karachi division would be completed on a war footing.

He informed that 92 percent work on Street Children Rehabilitation Center Korangi was complete while two blocks of the center would be handed over to social welfare department by 15th of the next month.

Social Welfare Training Institute Gulshan-i-Iqbal upgradation scheme would be completed by June 2017, while Senior Citizens Rehabilitation Center New Karachi was being completed one year ahead of its completion date and will be handover by June 2017.

The minister further assured that the upgradation of special children centers in district West, Malir and Lyari would be completed on priority basis.