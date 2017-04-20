KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least two dozen outlaws, including a foreigner, in targeted operations in various parts of the city.

Five suspected criminals were arrested when Jamshed Quarters police conducted a raid.

Those arrested were identified as Rashid, Shahzad, Abdur Rahman, Shahzaib and Rehmatullah.

Police officials said that the arrests were made when police raided their hideout, adding that those held were involved in various crimes.

Police said it had also recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession.

Cases against them were registered and further investigation was underway.

In another development, a heavy contingent of police carried out an operation in the slums located adjacent to Lyari riverbed, and picked up some eleven suspects, including street criminals and drug peddlers, and also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

The officials said that personnel from three police stations participated in the operation, in which the shanty town was thoroughly searched.

Another similar operation against the suspected drug peddlers was conducted by Pak Colony police, in which a number of suspects were arrested.

Police also claimed to have razed their drug dens in the locality besides recovering a cache of drugs.

Separately, Aziz Bhatti police said it had arrested two street criminals, who had been nominated in number of criminal cases.

The arrested persons were identified as Asif and Gull Muhammad.

Police also claimed to have recovered weapons, cell phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

Similarly, two more suspects were arrested by Saeedabad police, who were identified as Javed Khan and Khalil.

Police officials said that they were arrested over the violation of temporary residential act 2015.

Javed was the tenant while Khalil was the landlord. Cases against them were registered and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, two more persons were also taken into custody by Ittehad Town police of Baldia Town in a raid.

The suspects arrested were identified as Fakhar Shah and Alam.

Police officials said that Shah was an illegal immigrant while Alam was arrested following violation of the temporary residential act 2015.

Cases were registered and further investigation was underway.