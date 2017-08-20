KARACHI - Aafia Movement leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that today the world is observing the humanitarian day, but Pakistani mother Dr Aafia Siddiqui is still languishing in a foreign prison with disregard to her basic rights as a person, woman and mother.

In a statement release here on Saturday, she said that the world humanitarian day demands that the basic rights of Aafia, dubbed as the most wronged person on the earth, should be fully respected and she should be doled out justice.

She said that the chief of army staff General Qamar Bajiwa by rejecting the US assistance has represented the national aspirations of Pakistanis. She said the financial and monetary benefits are not more important than the national pride. She said the Pakistani nation does not want a lip-service to praise its sacrifices in the terror war, but the losses that this nation has faced while fighting this war should be made good and the innocent persons arrested in connection to this war should be freed. She said Dr Aafia Siddiqui is an innocent person and she should be freed. She said former US attorney general Ramsey Clark has already declared Dr Aafia as an affectee of the war on terror.

She regretted that the US instead of rewarding us for our sacrifices in the war on terror, gave us a bad name, disgraced us and slapped repeated trade bans. She said that the Pakistani nation has always opposed exchange of the national pride for the US dollars. She said our leadership wasted several chances to secure the release of Aafia. However, she suggested that the administrations of the US and Pakistan can win the hearts and minds of people by getting ended the illegal detention of Aafia. She appealed to the COAS General Qamar to play his role for ending long ordeals of Aafia.