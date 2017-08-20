KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh President MNA Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has picked up fight with the institutions.

Addressing a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday, he said that the act of filing a reference against Justice Asif Saeed Khosa by the Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq was highly regrettable.

He said that in the past the PML-N used to blame PTI of weakening the institutions. “But now it has been proved that the PML-N, itself, is against the institutions,” he added.

Dr Alvi said that the speaker had become biased, which, he added, was a contempt of the House. He demanded that speaker should resign from his post because, what he said, he had become speaker of PML-N instead of becoming the speaker of the National Assembly.

The PTI leader further said that Sharifs had proven through their decisions and activities that there was none capable to lead the party save themselves.

He said the party ticket for NA-120 by-polls was also given to a family member.

Alvi said when we had submitted a reference to Ayaz Sadiq against Nawaz Sharif, he had rejected it and instead filed a reference against Imran Khan.

“The PML-N wants to continue tensions with institutions so that attention of the nation could be diverted to other issues,” he said, and added, “However, the nation remembers their thefts due to the role played by the PTI.”

He said now the nation would remember their sending to the Adiyala jail, because Nawaz and his family are thieves. He said if Nawaz Sharif did not appear before the NAB his arrest warrants would be issued.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said the Nawaz League wants to attack the institutions. He said their attack on the Supreme Court in the past is before us. He said now they after a farce on the GT Road are attacking the judges through their henchmen. He said this is the contempt of court. He said Nawaz would go any limit in the lust for power. He said the friends of Modi are misleading the nation and weakening the institutions.

He announced that on August 25, PTI would hold a big rally in Sukkur which would be also addressed by Chairman Imran Khan. He said now a strong voice is also being heard against the thieves in Sindh and opposition is on one page. He said that Imran Khan along with the nation is fighting against corruption.