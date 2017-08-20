Kandhkot - Government hospitals here are faced with acute shortage of medicines despite heavy funds approved for the health department.

Lack of essential drugs and vaccines has forced people to purchase these from private drug stores. Patients complain that due to insufficient stock at government stores, they are left with no option but to go to private medical stores for purchasing medicines.

An employee of health department told this correspondent on condition of anonymity that most of the medicines, vaccines and medical equipments were being sold to private medical stores in the city. “But the higher authorities are unaware of this practice,” he disclosed. It has also been learnt from various sources that ‘Not for Sale’ medicines are also being sold across Kashmore district, but the authorities concerned are yet to wake up to the situation. When this scribe contacted the District Health Officer (DHO) Liaquat Ali Kalwar, he said that public sector hospitals provided all types of vaccines, essential medicines and medical equipments to the patients.

He rubbished these reports as baseless that there is a shortage of medicines in public sector hospitals of the district. He said all basic medical facilities were available at these hospitals.