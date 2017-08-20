SUKKUR - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police has claimed to have arrested three criminals in a raid it conducted with Rangers in the katcha area of Razi Dero of Khairpur district and recovered huge quantity of arms & ammunition from their possession.

CTD DSP Atta Muhammad Abbasi told media men here at his office on Saturday that CTD and Rangers had arrested three criminals belonging to Narejo community namely Abdur Raheem, Muhammad Bachal and Ahmed Bux. “All three of them were wanted to police in connection with various heinous crimes, including incidents of mugging, killings, robberies, kidnappings for ransom and others while their other accomplices managed to escape. Efforts are being made for their arrest,” he elaborated. CTD and Ranger’s personnel also claimed to have recovered huge quantity of arms & ammunitions from the criminals, including KK and G3 Rifles, shotguns, TT pistols, a hand grenade and sizeable quantity of gun cartridges and rounds. The arms seized even included those which the criminals had snatched from police. Media men, on the occasion, were shown the arrested criminals and arms & ammunition recovered from them.