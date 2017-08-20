MIRPURKHAS - A youth was accidentally injured while cleaning his pistol in his house at Allahabad colony in Digri on Saturday.

Reports say that Tarique Arain was cleaning his pistol that it accidentally went off. Resultantly he sustained injuries in his leg, was rushed to taluka hospital Digri where he was provided first aid and then referred to Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas where doctors termed his condition out of danger.

Meanwhile Digri police detained an absconder in a kidnapping case on Saturday.

Police, on a tip off, carried out raid at Amb Mori and arrested an absconder in a kidnapping case Nadir Ali Panhwer. He was wanted to Digri police for long time.