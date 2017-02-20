HYDERABAD: Nearly 16 people were injured due to an explosion in Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to Hyderabad SSP Irfan Baloch, the unidentified assailants were riding a motorcycle when they hurled the explosive from above Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani Flyover on the shops under the bridge and escaped. The device contained ball bearings.

The SSP also said, “The attack is linked with Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz’s strike on February 20.”

In-charge of bomb disposal squad Ramzan Panhwar said, the explosives weighed about 10 grams and pellets were used.