KARACHI - To provide first aid, rescue and post-disaster relief to the Sehwan blast victims, Al-Khidmat Foundation Sindh completed a two-day relief operation in Sehwan Sharif, Jamshoro on Sunday.
A statement here on Sunday said that as soon as the blast news was received, a 100-member rescue team of the Al-Khidmat Foundation reached the explosion site and started shifting the dead and injured to hospitals in Sehwan, Jamshoro, Hyderabad and Nawabshah through a fleet of the Foundation's well-equipped ambulances.
The volunteers of the Foundation donated blood to the injured and also distributed food parcels and other items among the attendants and aggrieved families.