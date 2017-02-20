NAWABSHAH - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited People’s Medical University Hospital Sunday to inquire after the victims of Sehwan Sharif carnage.

He went to each and every injured and instructed the hospital administration to provide them best treatment.

Later talking to media, Bilawal said, “Each of us has to play a role to curb terrorist activities as the entire country is facing terrorism.”

Stressing stern action against terrorists, the PPP chairman said that terrorism could only be brought under control by executing the National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

However, he did not respond to the question asked about the military courts.

Bilawal said that he was distressed over the attack by terrorists on the heart of Sindh. “Those who targeted the shrine of Qalandar cannot be the true followers of Islam,” he said, and preferred to call them anti-Islamic elements.

Commenting on the announcement of compensation by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said it was time to work in a congenial atmosphere and not to engage in criticism.

Bilawal appreciated the visit of Nawaz Sharif to the hospital to inquire after the injured, and termed it a worthy act. “We have to come forward to express solidarity with the victims in order to counter the terrorists,” he stressed.

He further said that the armed forces were fighting against terrorists and the immediate implementation of NAP was need of the hour in order to safeguard future of the country.

Bilawal called upon the prime minister to take over the command of National Action Plan, form a parliamentary committee immediately with representation from all the four provinces.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.