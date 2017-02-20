Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Central Secretary Information Maula Bux Chandio on Sunday lashed out at the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry for blaming the Sindh government for failing to take care of the bodies of the victims of Sehwan Sharif shrine attack, which were found in a nearby sewerage line.

In a statement issued here, Chandio said that the use of indecent language from the PML-N leader against PPP and its leadership could not hide the lack of action against terrorists by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

He said that the nation knew that the interior minister was unable to control the current law and order situation, and instead of facing the issues, was sitting in his home.

“This behaviour and lack of courage cannot resolve the issue and is the evidence of interior minister’s inability to deal with such situations,” he opined.

Chandio said that the people also knew that the interior minister had his sympathies with the militants.

He further lashed out at the PML-N ministers and said it was their behaviour in the past also that they blamed others for the situation which they, themselves could not address.

He warned that use of such indecent language by Talal Chaudhry and Nehal Hashmi against the PPP leadership would have serious repercussions for the ruling party and the prime minister should take strict notice of these statements of his party men.