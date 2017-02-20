Law enforcement agencies conducted a raid in the New Karachi area and seized a large consignment of weapons allegedly belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London from a house.

The agencies conducted the raid in a house in New Karachi’s Sector 11-D and discovered a consignment of arms, police officials said. Seven rifles, one 9mm gun, eight 30 bore guns, a triple two rifle, G-3 gun, a sub-machine gun and large quantity of rounds and magazines were confiscated from the house.

The law enforcement personnel arrested a policeman, a state agent and the owner of the house in connection with the raid.

MQM London ‘s Imran Sheikh had allegedly given the arms and ammunition to police officer Atif Meraj to hide. Atif rented a home and hid the weapons there.

The arrested policeman was recruited from the department due to political influence, officials said

The estate agent and the house owner have also been arrested for providing the premises on rent without any documentation.