KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Arif Alvi has said that the federal government has failed to execute the National Action Plan (NAP) while the military courts are not a permanent solution to the terrorism.

Alvi was addressing a press conference at Insaf House Karachi on Sunday.

PTI leaders Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Dawa Khan Sabir, Saifur Rahman and others were also present on the occasion.

Blasting the Sindh government, he said for the last eight years PPP was ruling the province but had failed to provide basic facilities to the people.

“It is unfortunate the despite the approval of billions of rupees budget, there is no hospital in Sehwan Sharif,” he said, and added, “One of the major causes of increase in the death toll from the Sehwan blast is the absence of a hospital in the area.”

He said that the first ambulance reached at the site of the blast after two hours. He further alleged that incompetent provincial rulers were busy in corruption and were not interested in formulating any policy to safeguard the life and property of citizens.

He said that rulers had completely failed while the recent attacks across the country had also placed a question mark over the performance of security agencies. “It is matter of concern that the lack of security was witnessed at sensitive sites; those that have remained a soft target for the terrorists,” said Alvi, adding that closing down the shrines for devotees as a solution showed the incompetency of rulers.

To a question about the Panama leaks case, Alvi said that party had moved the plea in the court with an aim to eliminate corruption from the country and now the nation was waiting for court’s decision. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s family was lying to save itself from the case, “But we hope that justice will prevail.”

“PPP and PML-N are both involved in corruption,” he said, adding that no development had been witnessed so far even after the approval of Rs80 billion for Larkana.