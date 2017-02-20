KARACHI - Dangerous trends of intolerance and apathy are on the rise, as social justice is vanishing from our society, said Altaf Shakoor, President Pasban-e- Pakistan in a statement issued here on Sunday on the eve of World Day of Social Justice.

He said, “We have failed to give our citizens equality, peace, respect and safeguard their basic rights. There are virtually two laws in this country; one for the rich and other for the poor.”

He added that government departments were shamelessly corrupt and incompetent, and their employees were virtually paid for their corrupt practices and for their willingness not to serve the people.

“The concept of upholding of rule of law and constitution now seems dead and buried in this country,” he said, and observed, “The situation has shaken the very foundation of our society and resultantly the level of intolerance and apathy has gone up.”

Altaf, quoting the example of the recent incident of desecration of the limbs and remains of the victims of Sehwan shrine blast, said this speaks volumes about the callousness of the rulers of Sindh, who were undoubtedly the most corrupt and inefficient administrators in the whole Pakistan.

He asked, “What else is left behind if we even lose respect for our martyrs.”

He said that is how the societies went dead as their citizens gradually became apathetic and indifferent after long subjugation at the hands of tyrants.

He further said, “Had the rulers of Sindh left with an iota of shame and self-honour, they would have immediately resigned, instead of shamelessly clinging to their posts.”

Altaf said the so-called politicians were only concerned about the Panama leaks in order to cover up their mega corruption. “For them the poor masses of Pakistan mean nothing; but a handy tool to be cruelly used and maneuvered to get their votes,” Pasban leader lamented.

He said that was why the common man was now losing faith in the constitution, law and parliament.

He warned that this was a very dangerous path that ultimately led the societies to unavoidable death and decay.

Altaf also criticised the United Nations and world community over their listlessness over major issues concerning social justice and basic human rights.

Quoting the example of kidnapping, trafficking and illegal detention of Pakistani mother Dr Aafia Siddiqui, he said that her long ordeal put question marks over the very concept and validity of the World Day for Social Justice.

Quoting the United Nations, he said that social justice was an underlying principle for a peaceful and prosperous coexistence within and among nations.

“We uphold the principles of social justice when we promote gender equality or the rights of indigenous peoples and migrants,” Pasban leader said, and added, “We advance social justice when we remove barriers that people face because of gender, age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture or disability.

He demanded that the government should support efforts of the international community for poverty eradication, promotion of employment and decent work, gender equality and access to social wellbeing and justice for all.