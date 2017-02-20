KARACHI - Police and the residents of Orangi Town clashed with each other during a protest demonstration by the latter against increasing incidents of street crimes in the locality.

Witnesses said that Orangi Town turned into a battleground on Sunday when hundreds of residents of the locality clashed with the police while protesting against street crimes, including robberies and thefts.

Nearly half a dozen protesters were also wounded during clashes with the police as police fired tear gas shells and opened indiscriminate aerial fire to disperse them.

The residents of Orangi Town gathered at Islam Chowk in Iqbal Market area of Orangi Town on Sunday afternoon and started shouting slogans against concerned authorities, including police. "They (police) are also involved. They are backing the criminals to mint money," Shan Khan, one of the protesters, alleged.

The situation turned violent when police attempted to disperse the protesters. "We were even not able to properly record our protest as before we could start, the police started firing tear gas shells on us and charging us with batons," said a protester, Mehrahuddin.

“The criminals loot us even when we are not inside our homes,” he said, and added, “And the police instead of taking action against them take action against us."

Intense gunshots fired by the police can be heard from a distance.

The protesters also attacked the police with stones, injuring nearly a half a dozen of them. Few police mobile vans were also damaged by the protesters.

More contingents of police were also called in to disperse the protesters as the game of hide and seek between police and protesters continued for hours. Police's armoured personnel carriers (APCs) were also called in to participate in the crackdown.

The police also arrested nearly a dozen suspects for attacking a police and disrupting law and order. Police officials, on the other hand, accused the protesters of taking law into their own hands.

It said that it took action only after they (the protestors) beat four cops accusing them of being involved in street crimes. "They (protesters) did not approach us over any issue before holding the protest," said District West police chief SSP Nasir Aftab. "Instead of visiting police station to lodge their complaints, they started attacking police in the name of protest," he alleged.

The situation was put under control after the intervention by local body representatives and other notables of the area.

However, the protestors kept demanding release of those arrested during the protest.

JI assails police action against Orangi Town protestors

JI assails police action against protestors

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi leaders have strongly condemned police’s treatment of protesters in Orangi Town.

Commenting on the situation created after shelling by the police personnel, JI Karachi chief Engineer Naeem and District West chief Abdur Razzaq Khan and Zonal Head of Orangi Zone Manazir Hussain said that area police was responsible for the protection of dwellers against robbers. But unfortunately, they lamented, the relevant police officials had badly failed to curb crimes in Orangi Town.

They were of the view that holding a protest demonstration against failure of police was a basic democratic right of citizens.

The JI leaders demanded Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja to take notice of the deteriorating law and order situation in the area.