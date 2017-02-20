KARACHI - Protest rallies and condolence meetings were held on Sunday in different parts of the city to condemn the Shewan Sharif bomb blast.

The Shia Ulema Council (SUC) Karachi Chapter took out a rally from Imam Bargah-e-Shah e Khurasan to Imam Bargah Ali Raza. The protesters were carrying banners and posters and chanting slogans against the government.

The rally culminated in a public gathering where it was addressed by various speakers.

SUC leaders during their address criticized the government for its failure to provide security to the devotees and demanded stern action against the banned outfits operating under the nose of the rulers freely.

Terming the Shewan Sharif bomb blast one of the most deadly terrorist attacks in the history of Sindh, they said that elements involved in the killing of devotees had nothing to do with Islam.