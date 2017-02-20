LARKANA - Larkana Police has tightened the security at all the shrines in the district and special vigilance is being maintained by ensuring checking of devotees as well as patrolling in the vicinity of mosques, imambarghas, temples and other places of worship.

According to reports, on the directives of SSP Larkana Umar Tufail, elaborate security arrangements have been made.

People coming to the shrines are frisked with the help of metal detectors and those entering or exiting from the city are also searched.

Meanwhile, Larkana Police along with Pak Rangers conducted a search operation in various areas of the district.

It also conducted door to door search in slum areas, inns, hotels, vacant houses and restaurants and checked the complete record of people.

Police also took into custody 20 suspects and interrogation from them is underway.

These measures are being taken to ensure foolproof security and keep an eye on the suspicious elements.

SSP Larkana, Umar Tufail has devised a comprehensive plan of searching and combing to secure the district.

This operation would continue in coming days and complete combing would be made in katcha areas.