KARACHI - Police arrested the chief of Sunni Tehreek from Baldia Town on Sunday in view of the imposition of Section 144 by the home department banning all kinds of rallies and processions, particularly on MA Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre for at least 15 days.

Salman Saleem Qadri, chief of the Sunni Tehreek (Saleem Qadri Group), was taken into custody during a raid in Madina Colony of Baldia Town.

The arrest came hours before the Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat was preparing to hold a rally against the deadly bombing at a shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan on Thursday that claimed about 90 lives and wounded over 200 others.

The rally was scheduled to start from Aram Bagh and culminate at Chief Minister’s House.

The party strongly condemned the arrest, and demanded the immediate release of the party chief.

Despite police’s action, the party did take out the rally but could not observe the schedule.

The participants failed to reach the CM House because of extra contingents of police at Sindh Secretariat Chowk. "We are here. Negotiations with the authorities are underway. Let us see what happens," said Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat spokesperson Salman Qadri, and added, “"Police has put Bilal sahib under house arrest. He is likely to be released soon."

He said the party’s demand was that extension be granted to the military courts and Rangers operation be spread across Sindh.

He said another demand was the reopening of closed shrines with enhanced security.

On the other hand, police confirmed the arrest.

"Bial Saleem Qadri has been arrested as a ban is already imposed on taking out rallies and processions following the recent deadly bombing in Lahore during a protest," said Baldia division SP Asif Razzak.