KARACHI: An eight-year-old girl was found dumped in Korangi. After a medical checkup, doctors confirmed that she was raped.



According to sources, her body had severe torture marks around the neck and hands. Additional Police Surgeon Dr Iqrar confirmed that the girl was subjected to sexual assault.

A case has been registered against unknown persons at Ibrahim Hyderi police station. It includes sections of rape and attempt to murder.

She is student at private school, a resident of Korangi and originally hails from Sindh's district Mithi.