KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started politics in Punjab, creating panic in the ranks of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

This was stated by Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Moula Bakhsh Chandio while talking to media on Thursday. He said the PPP would end all no-go areas in Punjab. He said that PML-N lawmaker Talal Chaudhry's statements reflected the panic in the PML-N ranks.

Talal and his associates had first brought to an end the political career of Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf and now they were going to sink the government of the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif, Chandio said. “Talal Chaudhry should hold his tongue,” he said. He said that people should argue on politics, but should not use abusive language.

“PML-N leaders want to provoke us so that we give statements against their leadership. We have pointed out several times that there are so many enemies within the ranks of the PML-N. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a threat to his enemies and he is a mature politician. We have started our political struggle and people will soon see peak of PPP activities,” he said.