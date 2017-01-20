KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government will never allow terrorists and religious fanatics to play with the lives of innocent people even if the federal government refuses to cooperate with it, as it is evident from Interior Ministry’s response to provincial government’s request for action against 94 seminaries involved in terrorism.

The chief minister said this while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh cabinet on 7th floor of the New Sindh Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro, Manzoor Wassan, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and others. Advisers and special assistants were also present.

Briefing the cabinet about Interior Ministry’s response to provincial government’s request for imposition of a ban on 94 madrassahs allegedly involved in promoting terrorism, the chief minister said that a list of these madrassahs was presented to the Apex Committee during a meeting. The committee was told that 94 madrassahs were involved in terrorist activities. He said that “solid evidence” had been gathered from terrorists arrested by law enforcement agencies. He said that arrested terrorists had made startling disclosures about these madrassahs. After interrogation, he said, the concerned agencies worked hard to collect evidence. On the basis of that evidence, a 46-page report on these 94 madrassahs was sent to the Interior Ministry. “I was quite surprised when an attempt was made to politicise the issue instead of taking action as recommended by the government,” he said. “Come what may, we will go ahead and keep crushing the terrorists wherever they live or nurture because we are the worst-affected from terrorism,” he said.

“At the hands of terrorists, we lost our leadership. We have sacrificed the lives of our law enforcement personnel and we have sacrificed our innocent citizens, including children. Enough is enough,” he said. “This shows how serious the federal government is in taking action against terrorists,” he said.

He told the cabinet that the Interior Ministry had sent a three-page reply to provincial government’s 46-page report. “Now we have sent them our reply and we will see what action they are going to take. This will show their seriousness in elimination of terrorism from the country,” he said.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT TARGET

The Sindh Cabinet has decided to set the wheat procurement target for the forthcoming procurement season at 1.2 million tons. It may be noted that last year it was 1.1 million tons.

Senior Minister for Food Nisar Khuhro brought in an additional item of wheat procurement target for the forthcoming season. He told the cabinet that last year the target was 1.1 million ton, which was achieved successfully. The Sindh government has exported 0.3 million tons of wheat and by the start of new harvest season there will be 0.2 million tons of wheat to carry forward to the new procurement season. He added that this year due to torrential rains bumper crop was expected therefore procurement target might be enhanced from 1.1 million tons to 1.2 million tons. On this, the finance department opposed the proposal, saying that the entire wheat procurement process was subsidised. There was a huge loan of Rs67 billion against the food department.

On this, the chief minister said that the enhancement of the target was necessary as it was the only incentive for the growers. Almost all cabinet members participated in the discussion and finally approved the new target of procuring 1.2 million tons of wheat. However, another departmental meeting would be chaired by the chief minister to work out a plan to dispose of wheat stocks available with the food department and repay the loan.

LAW AND ORDER

The cabinet meeting started with a briefing by Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja on law and order. Giving a briefing about police performance in 2015-16, he said that ratio of all heinous crimes had come down considerably. He said that ratio of terrorism incidents had come down to 15 percent, extortion 27 percent, kidnapping for ransom 12 percent, target killing 27 percent, murder 29 percent and robbery 21 percent.

Khowaja, quoting SRSS report, said that sectarian violence had decreased in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw and Sindh and increased in FATA, Punjab and Balochistan. He said that a 60 percent decrease had been witnessed in causalities of law enforcement personnel.

The chief minister said that it was encouraging, but there was a hue and cry against street crime. “Why has it increased and why have police failed to control it?” he asked.

The IG said there was a 24 percent decrease in mobile snatching, 34 percent decrease in vehicle snatching, 14 percent decrease in vehicle theft, 13 percent decrease in motorcycle snatching and 14 percent decrease in motorcycle theft. He said that 21,028 mobile phones were snatched in 2015, while 16,010 mobile phones were snatched in 2016. Similarly, he said, there were 336 incidents of vehicle snatching in 2015 and 221 such incidents in 2016. There were 1805 incidents of vehicle theft in 2015 and 1559 in 2016. There were 2843 incidents of motorcycle snatching in 2015 and 2473 in 2016. Motorcycle theft incidents, which stood at 18,087 in 2015, increased to 22,358 in 2016.

On this, the chief minister expressed his displeasure and directed the IG to take strict action and mobilise all his officers to control the street crime. “We can’t be happy over the decreasing figures of criminal activities. It is our responsibility to bring it down to zero. The people of this city have seen a lot of blood and now I want to see smiles and confidence on their faces,” he said. He asked the IG to hold all his officers accountable.

Replying to a question from the chief minister, the IG said there were 15 police stations, which were worst affected from street crime -- Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Shahrah-i-Faisal, Ferozabad, Aziz Bhatti, Preedy, Zaman Town, Korangi, Mobina Town, Taimuriya, Korangi Industrial Area, Defence, New Town , Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Clifton and Azizabad police stations.

On this, the chief minister said that homework done by the IG was commendable, but now “I want results even if you have to start removing non-performing SHOs and other officers.” He directed the IG to keep sending him the performance report on the worst affected police stations on a regular basis.

He told the cabinet that Karachi police had identified 53 hotspots with regard to street crime. These spots were being strengthened by deploying appropriate manpower and resources. He said that community-based policing had been started in Bahadurabad, Ferozeabad, North Nazimabad and Korangi Industrial Area.

ARMS LICENCES

The home department had floated a proposal to the cabinet for granting permission to issue new arms licences. Briefing the cabinet, Home Secretary Shakeel Mangnijo said that 1,063,315 arms licenses had been issued throughout the province.

The home department received 473,347 arms licences for registration. Of them 198,426 have been revalidated/registered and more than 500,000 have not been filed for registration and the department considers them cancelled.

On this, the chief minister said that permission to issue new licences could not be granted now. He directed the home secretary to expedite licences’ registration. However, he formed a committee consisting of Burhan Chandio, Qasim Shah and Dr Sikandar Mendhro to review the arms licence issuance policy.

AMEDMENT TO LG ACT 2013

The local government brought an amendment to the Sindh Local Government Act 2013, Section 25 of SLGA-2013. It sought a mechanism for removal of chairman, vice chairman and mayor. The cabinet did not approve the amendment, saying that the removal of the elected mayor, chairman etc should be through vote of no-confidence. However, the cabinet formed a committee under Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Murtaza Wahab, Burhan Chandio, Syed Qasim Shah and others to examine the amendment and give its recommendations.

NEW SECTION IN CRPC

The cabinet also discussed insertion of new section in CrPC, making DNA testing mandatory in rape cases. The proposal was that within 72 hours of the rape incident DNA samples must be collected by concerned police officer for testing. The cabinet approved the proposal in principle but formed a committee to examine the entire clause and propose addition and deletion in the draft. A detailed mechanism may also be proposed to collect samples and suggest penalty/punishment in case the concerned officer fails to collect the samples.

The cabinet also discussed some other legislative issues and formed some committees. However, the chief minister directed the Sindh Police IG to vacate the DIG office at a hostel of the Social Welfare Department.