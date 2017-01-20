KARACHI: The Police found four tortured bodies near link road in Steel Town in the mega city today.

According to Malir SSP Rao Anwar the deceased were blindfolded which shows they might have been murdered at a different spot and then thrown in an empty plot. The bodies bore torture marks, he added.

Police said all of them were abducted by the unidentified miscreants who dumped their bodies at Steel Town Link Road after killing them. No bullet casing was recovered from the site, police added.

Rao Anwar said that leg of one dead person was artificial.

The city has seen a surge in criminal activities over the past month, with many incidents of street crimes such as mobile snatching and bank heists occurring within a span of a few days from each other.

It is worth mentioning that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting on law and order in Karachi expressed his serious concern over increasing number of street crimes. He said he is not satisfied over the handling of street crimes and directed the IG and Chief Secretary to take urgent steps to deal with law breakers.

The Chief minister however expressed his satisfaction over reduction in cases relating to kidnapping for ransom and extortion.