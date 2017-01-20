KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NFC Committee at CM House here.

Finance Minister Muzaffar Saeed led the delegation. Others members of the delegation were Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and Finance Sectary Ali Raza Bhutto. Finance Sectary Hassan Naqvi, Principal Sectary Naveed Kamran Baloch and Tax Adviser Mushtaq Kazmi were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that task of the sales tax collection should be given to provinces and the collected tax should be distributed under the formula of NFC Award. An additional fund of five percent should be given to a province collecting tax beyond the target set by the federal government.