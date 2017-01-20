KARACHI - Police on Thursday found an injured eight years old girl in a garbage yard in the limits of Korangi Police Station.

Police said that residents of the area informed them about the girl lying in a pool of blood near the garbage yard near Korangi Crossing.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the girl to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced her condition critical. Police said the girl had been kidnapped by unknown people who tortured her and threw her away.

Police said that marks of torture were visible on her body. Her neck had been sliced with a sharp-edged weapon. Police said that culprits thought she was dead and then threw her away, but she was still alive.

She will record her statement in a couple of days. Police sources said the girl hailed from Mithi, interior Sindh and her name was Tayaba. Police were looking for her parents.

Doctors said she would be fine in next couple of days and able to record her statement.