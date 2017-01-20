KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government has decided to extend special policing powers of the Rangers in Karachi for another 90 days.

According to details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah signed a summary for extension of powers of the paramilitary force, Rangers, on Thursday. It has been learnt that PPP’s senior leadership had directed the chief minister to extend special powers of the Rangers in Karachi for another three months. In this regard, the provincial home ministry would issue a formal notification within next 48 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that the special policing powers under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 allow the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, to carry out raids and arrest suspects. The last extension to Rangers was given on October 18, 2016, which came to an end on January 15.