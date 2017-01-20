KARACHI - A large number of people, including rights activists and civil society members, gathered outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Thursday and flayed the rulers for “squandering” yet another chance for securing the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, as they failed to write a letter to President Barack Obama, requesting him to repatriate Aafia.

Addressing the protest demonstration, Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor said that President Obama on his last day in the presidency could at least show generosity to release Aafia, if Americans could not repent the excesses they committed against her over the last 14 years. He said that such a decision would have improved Obama’s image not only in the Muslim world but in the entire peace-loving and democratic world.

He said that squandering a chance to write an official letter to the US administration showed height of carelessness and apathy of the Pakistani rulers towards a Pakistani mother. He regretted that the rulers preferred to become a hurdle instead of becoming facilitators in the release of the Pakistani woman.

Altaf Shakoor said that American attorney Robert F Horan, who prosecuted Aimal Kansi, had said, "Pakistanis will sell their mothers for a dollar.” He said that this conduct of the Pakistani rulers unfortunately proved what the American attorney had said.

He said that it was a shame that Pakistani politicians and rulers were actively pursuing issues like Panama leaks, but they were least concerned about the release of a Pakistani daughter from an American prison.

He said that silence of the Pakistani rulers on this issue was a national shame. He said that outgoing US President Obama had ordered release of many hardened criminals. In the case of Aafia, he said, allegations could not be proved in the court of law.

JI asks govt to give

rehabilitation plan

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded that the government give details of restoration of the Karachi Circular Railways and rehabilitation of the affected people. He was talking to a delegation of the affected people on Thursday at the JI Karachi Headquarters. Office bearers of JI Karachi Public Aid Committee were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader asked the government to announce their plan in this regard. He recalled that during his tenure JI’s City Nazim Naimatullah Khan had given plots at a housing colony and cash to the people affected by the Lyari Expressway.

He said that in 2004 Naimatullah Khan had got all set to restore the circular railways with the help of foreign investment, but back-to-back governments of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Pakistan People’s Party ruined the entire project. He demanded that the government act upon the proposed Rs500 billion development package for Karachi.

Earlier, Haji Badshah Khan, who was leading the delegation, informed the JI leader that thousands of families were on verge of displacement and the government was reluctant to announce any plan for their rehabilitation.

He raised the point that a large number of plazas was located near the railway tracks, but the rule was being changed for slums.