KARACHI - The Global Enterprise is organising the second edition of GTex Int’l B2b Textile Machinery Brand Expo at Expo Centre from Jan 20–22.

The Expo will open today (Friday) and continue till Sunday from 10am to 7pm. FPCCI President Zubair F Tufail, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former adviser to prime minister on textile and chairman of the Pakistan Textile City Limited, will inaugurate the GTex on Saturday morning at 11am. Later, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony along with diplomats, consuls general and high profile dignitaries of the industry the same day in the afternoon, says Mujib Siddiqui, chief executive officer of the Global Enterprise, in a statement issued here on Thursday.

General Manager of Global Enterprise Ghousia said that GTex was the largest and the most successful expo of its kind in the region in which all leading international brands -- textile, garments, leather, digital printing, embroidery machinery, accessories, chemical, dyes and energy -- were participating keeping in view their previous practice. People from China, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Czech Republic, India, Hong Kong, France, Austria, Iran, Korea, Ireland, Malaysia, Belgium, UK, USA and Singapore will participate in the expo, which will host more than 670 major partner brands.

More than 40,000 B2B corporate quality visitors from all over Pakistan will visit GTex Karachi Expo in three days. Exhibitors will ultimately get optimum response under the unique platform of GTex.