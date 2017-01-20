KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Thursday laid foundation stone of five new infrastructure development projects in various areas of District East. These projects include construction of roads in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-15, construction of inner roads and rehabilitation of streets in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-3, repair of inner roads and streets in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-7 and rehabilitation of inner roads and improvement of sewerage system in Block-4 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. District East Chairman Moeed Anwer, Director General for Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Municipal Services Director Masood Alam and Project Director Shabih-ul-Hasnain accompanied the city mayor to the sites of these development projects.

Speaking on this occasion, the mayor said that people and the media would be informed about the work that was in progress in selected union councils of the city in connection with the 100-day cleanliness campaign so that they could see city government’s performance despite limited resources and its ability to clean the city in a better way if it gets the required resources and powers. The mayor also visited various areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar and expressed the hope that all problems facing people would be solved soon.

Earlier, Atsushi Murata, consul at Japanese Consulate in Karachi, called on City Mayor Wasim Akhtar at his office. Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra and Municipal Services Director Masood Alam were also present on this occasion. The mayor welcomed the Japanese consul and presented him memento of KMC. During the meeting matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The mayor apprised the Japanese consul of development works and future plans for the city. He said that all these were aimed at providing better municipal services to people of Karachi. The visiting consul expressed good wishes for development activities in Karachi.