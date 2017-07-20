Kandhkot - Kashmore police on Wednesday said it had nabbed 1793 proclaimed offenders (POs), 1862 absconders and smashed dozens of hideouts of criminals during the last five months.

According to a press release issued by SSP office, police conducted several raids and launched search operations in various areas of the city during the last five months.

It said that around 75 notorious dacoits, who were also wanted in connection with commission of other heinous crimes such as murder, blasting of rail tracks and pipelines, kidnappings and other cases were arrested.

As per the press release, 14 most wanted criminals were arrested in injured condition and dozens of their hideouts were smashed. Now in these areas of Katcha, police have set up pickets.

Kashmore Police has also recovered six abductees from the Katcha area and caught the kidnappers. At least 300 gamblers were also arrested during raids on their dens.

According to a press release, a large number of weapons, including eight Kalashnikovs, seven mousers, three rifles, 29 TT Pistols, three revolvers, two hand grenades, 33 shotguns, 1225 cartridges and hundreds of bullets were recovered from their possession. While 28 kg of hashish, 25 kg of opium, 12 kg of heroin, 26 kg of bhang , 60 bottles of English Wine and 730 bottles of locally made wine were recovered and 56 peddlers were arrested.

Similarly 12 bikes and 41 cellphones were recovered and were later handed over to their owners.

It is worth mentioning here that due to police’s crackdown, visible change has been noticed in the law and order situation of Kashmore district.