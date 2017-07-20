KARACHI - The Technical Committee of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has declared as dilapidated two buildings in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area.

An SBCA statement on Wednesday said that it has been recommended that these two buildings be demolished.

The two buildings, it was pointed out, are adjacent to the building that collapsed accidently on Tuesday.

It was pointed out that cracks have appeared in these two buildings.

On the instructions of the Director General SBCA, Agha Maqsood Abbas, the demolition squad of the department has initiated the process for the demolition of these two buildings.

Meanwhile, the report has also declared as partially dangerous three more buildings.