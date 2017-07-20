KARACHI - Adviser to the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto (BB) and leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Mushtaq Bhutto was once again detained by law enforcement personnel here on Wednesday.

This is the second time in less than two years that Bhutto has been taken into custody. Earlier he had been detained by law enforcers on November 2015, but was later released. Bhutto was rounded up in a raid conducted by the LEAs in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The motive behind his detention has not been disclosed as yet.

“It was at around 1:45am when Bhai Sahib (Mushtaq Bhutto) along with his family had returned after attending wedding of some relative,” explained Mushtaq Bhutto’s younger brother Iqbal Bhutto. “He was taken into custody while he was parking his car in the parking lot of the apartment in front of family members.”

Bhutto is a resident of Basera Apartment in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The family claimed that the uniformed and plainclothes personnel were behind his arrest. “This time, Rangers apprehended my brother while last time, some other agency was behind my brother’s detention,” he explained. “During my brother’s last detention, the security personnel had asked him about Asif Ali Zardari, but my brother had replied that he did not know anything about Zardari, adding the agencies knew him better.”

He said that Mushtaq Bhutto was currently not active in the party since the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

PPP leaders said that they are also trying to trace the whereabouts of Bhutto. “This is the second time when Bhutto has been taken into custody,” PPP senior leader Waqar Mehdi said, and questioned, “Bhutto was released after proved innocent in first detention, so why has he been apprehended again?”

He said that the party was trying to trace his whereabouts, but so far nothing had been found.

When contacted, the Rangers spokesperson said that he was checking that whether Bhutto was in the custody of Rangers.