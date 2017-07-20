KARACHI - A large part of the city plunged into darkness on Wednesday due to tripping of hundreds of feeders of K-Electric during rain in the metropolis while the rainwater also accumulated in various points of the city, creating massive difficulties for the Karachiites.

Around 120 feeders of KE reportedly tripped while power supply to several other parts of the city was also suspended due to different technical faults in the system.

Various areas of the city, including Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and others remained deprived of electricity supply for hours as K-Electric failed to restore power supply.

Besides that several areas plunged into darkness owing to local faults in electricity supply lines while residents of the affected areas protested that KE had failed to restore power supply in their areas despite repeated complaints at KE’s complaint centres.

On the other side, water got accumulated in various parts of the city due to chocked sewerage lines and overflowing of drains, causing motorists lot of inconvenience.

Several vehicles got stuck in various parts of the city because of the presence of massive water on roads.

Meanwhile, K-Electric, in a statement, said that its Rapid Response Teams had maintained strict vigilance on Wednesday as city experienced another spell of rain.

The overall power supply system remained intact during the rain on Wednesday.

Around 100 feeders were affected out of total 1600 feeders.

Restoration work was initiated immediately and the affected feeders were restored swiftly, claimed the press release.

According to KE spokesperson, “KE helpline and ground teams continue to work round the clock to fix any localized fault. KE continues to urge the public to stay away from broken wires, poles and transformers during rainy and windy weather." The utility also urged citizens to refrain from using illegal means (kundas) to draw power.

Moreover, consumers are requested to inform the power utility of any broken wire or complaints by calling on 118, the statement added.

Queries may also be sent to 8119 via SMS or through KE’s social media platforms.

Mayor visits affected areas

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar paid a detailed visit to different areas of the city after rains on Wednesday.

He went to Burns Road, Saddar, Empress Market, Numaish, MA Jinnah Road and the Rain Emergency Centre at KMC Sports Complex at Kashmir Road.

He issued directives to concerned officials to take immediate measures for draining out the rainwater from roads and other places.

He checked the complaints received at the rain emergency centre and directed the staff to ensure immediate solution of such problems.

Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, also accompanied him on the occasion.

The mayor said rain emergency centre would remain operational round the clock to respond to the problems of people.