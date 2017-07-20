KARACHI - Former security officer of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and sister of Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, was gunned down in an act of target killing here Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in District Central at Haji Mureed Goth within the limits of Gulbahar police station.

He was shot multiple times and was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he breathed his last.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak Shaikh. His body was later handed over to his family for burial process. He was shot at least twice from a close range.

Extra contingents of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, reached the site and collected the evidence. Police also found empty shells of 9mm pistol from the crime scene, which will be sent to forensic division of Sindh police for the cross match.

Police said that the incident occurred when the victim was sitting outside his residence as per routine when at least two armed men, riding a motorcycle, came closer to him and escaped after shooting him.

The deceased was also a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari’s chief protocol officer Bilal Shaikh who was killed few years ago in a suicide attack in Karachi.

Bilal Shaikh’s brother Khan Shaikh said that Abdur Razzak had served as a security officer of Faryal Talpur, besides performing security duties at Zardari House. “He was a founding member of Jannisar-e-Benazir,” Bilal explained.

Police officials said that motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. No case had been registered till the filing of this story while further investigation was underway.

Karachi has witnessed fresh wave of target killings as earlier on Monday, two local leaders of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) came under attack in Orangi Town, of whom one died at the spot while the other was wounded critically.

Police officials said that Razzak had a land dispute with someone, and it was suspected that he had been killed over the same dispute.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial has also taken notice of the killing of Abdur Razzak Shaikh and asked police officials to probe the incident and arrest the culprits.

Police arrests a man in army uniform:

Zulfiqar, son of Ghazanfar, was arrested here on Wednesday when he was spotted wearing army uniform and posing himself as Major. He was arrested from Preedy area.

Police officials said that the accused used to loot people by introducing himself as a Major, adding that he lived in Defence where he called the police and took their services.

The officials further said that he was involved in land and property businesses in Defence and Clifton.

An FIR No 316/17 has been registered against him on behalf of the state while police have also recovered from him army uniform, army cap and a fake identity card, while further investigation is underway.

Six suspects held:

At least six suspects were arrested during an overnight police operation in Orangi Town.

According to Orangi Division SP Abid Ali Baloch, six outlaws were detained while motorcycles and weapons were also recovered from their possession.

“Those detained were involved in various cases of crime,” he said, and added, “Cases against them have been registered and further investigation is underway.”

Separately, two street criminals were arrested during a raid by Gulberg police.

The suspects were identified as Muhammad Usman son of Ghulam Haider and Muhammad Yaseen son of Muhammad Anwar.

Police officials said that two pistols were also recovered from their possession, adding that they were habitual offenders and had also been arrested previously. A stolen motorcycle, KDA-4834, was recovered from their possession.