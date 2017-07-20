KARACHI - Aafia Movement leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has demanded forming of a JIT to find facts about real hurdles in release of Pakistani mother Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

In a statement here Wednesday, she said 5226 days of the illegal detention of Dr Aafia have already passed, but serious efforts for her repatriation seem not visible at the governmental level. She said Aafia Movement has been raising voice at local and international about this serious human rights issue. She said the American lawyers of Aafia have contacted the Pakistani rulers several times on the issue of her repatriation.

She said despite passing of several years to filing petitions in Sindh, Lahore and Islamabad High Courts, this important issue is still pending. She said the apathy of rulers on the issue of Aafia demands forming of a JIT to find where are the hurdles in the issue of the daughter of the nation.

Dr Fowzia said the political and religious parties of Pakistan have always supported the cause of Dr Aafia. She appealed to the religious and political parties in Parliament to discharge their duty of true national representation and take the issue of Aafia detention strongly. She asked that this issue should be raised in the ongoing session of the Senate, so that the government and other stakeholders are compelled to play their due role for early repatriation of the Pakistani mother. She asked is there any other issue more important to the national pride and honor. She said to leave the innocent daughters languish in foreign prisons does not befit any proud nation.