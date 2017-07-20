KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Wednesday lambasted Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) London and Pakistan chapters and alleged that Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter and local government representatives were raising funds for the MQM founder Altaf Hussain by carrying out corruption in the municipal departments.

MQM founder Altaf Hussain spreading terrorism from United Kingdom in Pakistan, whereas PSP workers were killed on the behest of Altaf Hussain.

Kamal expressed these views while addressing a press conference at party headquarters Pakistan House. PSP leaders including Anis Qaimkhani, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Waseem Aftab and other were also present on the occasion.

Condemning the killing of the PSP workers, Mustafa Kamal said that party is going to hold a demonstration on 23 July outside MQM founder Altaf Hussain residence and at various points in London to condemn the killing of party workers.

He further asked the Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to take notice of the target killing of the PSP workers and arrests the people involved in the assassination of political workers.

“PSP over the target killing of its workers reacted sensibly and controlled the workers. We did not take the law in hands, not a single shop was closed and entire situation of the city remained calm”, said Kamal.

The PSP chairman said that party don’t believe in violence but we want LEAs to arrest the culprits involved in the target killing of the PSP workers assuring that it was the last incident of the target killing of any political party workers in the city.

Holding MQM founder Altaf Hussain responsible for the target killing of the PSP workers, Mustafa Kamal said that Altaf Hussain through its video messages was inciting to kill the political workers of opponents’ parties.

On the other hand MQM-Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar and company were giving helping hand to keep the Altaf Hussain politics alive in Pakistan. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akther was still generating funds for the MQM founder Altaf Hussain with an aim to strengthen Altaf Hussain financially, alleged PSP Chairman adding the land of United Kingdom is being used for the terrorism in Pakistan.