BADIN - Rich tributes were paid to the late Molvi Haji Ahmed Mallah on his 48th death anniversary here at Badin Press Club on Wednesday.

In this connection, Yadgar Adabi Forum organised a public gathering in collaboration with Badin Press Club.

Addressing the event, Professor Zarar Ahmed Rustmani observed that the poetry of Molvi Haji Ahmed Mallah reflected the realities and dreams of deprived and depressed people, adding that Mallah had strived for a positive change.

Rustmani added that Mallah had enormous words of the Sindhi language and he himself was their creator.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Abdullah Mallah said that the poetry of late Molvi Haji Ahmed Mallah was against illiteracy and rotten customs of the society.

Abdullah further said that Mallah had revolted against the futile customs of the society, adding that he had translated the holy Quran in a simple Sindhi language.

Professor Tufail Ahmed Chandio, PPP local leader, Taj Muhammad Mallah, Muhammad Siddique Mallah Marham and others, while appreciating literary services of the late Molvi Ahmed Mallah, said that his poetry dealt with different aspects, including economic and social.

They added that he was a moderate Islamic scholar who had done poetic translation of verses of the holy Quran in Sindhi. His was folk poetry, they commented.

Earlier, Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Badin Press Club president, welcomed the participants and thanked them for their participation.